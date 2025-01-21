HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Accused in Saif case entered India 7 months ago

Accused in Saif case entered India 7 months ago

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 21, 2025 13:00 IST

x

The Bangladeshi national arrested for the January 16 knife attack on Saif Ali Khan entered the country illegally seven months ago and used a West Bengal resident's Aadhaar card to procure a SIM card before moving to Mumbai, the police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, the prime accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case being taken to a Mumbai court. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

The police arrested the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), on Sunday from neighbouring Thane city for the stabbing incident at the Bollywood star's residence in Bandra.

According to the police, Fakir, who changed his name to Vijay Das, crossed the Dawki River to enter India illegally seven months ago.

 

An official said the accused stayed for a few weeks in West Bengal and used the Aadhaar card of a local man to procure a SIM card before moving to Mumbai in search of a job.

He said the preliminary probe revealed that the SIM card used by the accused was registered in the name of one Khukumoni Jahangir Sekha of West Bengal.

The official said Fakir also tried to get an Aadhaar card for himself but failed.

He said in Mumbai, the accused chose to work at places where he didn't need to furnish documents, and labour contractor Amit Pandey helped him get housekeeping work in pubs and hotels in Worli and Thane.

On examining Fakir's cellphone, the police found he had made several calls to Bangladesh and used mobile applications to make calls to his family in the neighbouring country.

Khan (54) was stabbed repeatedly by the intruder inside his 12-floor apartment in the building on January 16, necessitating surgery. The metropolitan magistrate's court in Bandra has remanded the accused in five-day police custody.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai Police detains suspect in Saif Ali Khan stabbing
Mumbai Police detains suspect in Saif Ali Khan stabbing
Labour contractor helped police arrest Saif attacker from Thane
Labour contractor helped police arrest Saif attacker from Thane
Saif suspect panicked, planned to flee to Bangladesh
Saif suspect panicked, planned to flee to Bangladesh
Saif attack suspect sent to police custody for 5 days
Saif attack suspect sent to police custody for 5 days
Revealed: How Saif's attacker broke into his house
Revealed: How Saif's attacker broke into his house

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Beautiful Sushant Quotes

webstory image 2

Want Beautiful Hair? Use Apple Cider Vinegar!

webstory image 3

10 Days In Sushant Singh Rajput's Life

VIDEOS

Heavy snowfall in Doda, tourists seen enjoying the weather1:38

Heavy snowfall in Doda, tourists seen enjoying the weather

CM Yogi inaugurates Elephant Rescue Center in Gorakhpur2:28

CM Yogi inaugurates Elephant Rescue Center in Gorakhpur

Mumbai Police take Saif's attacker to his Bandra home to recreate crime scene0:55

Mumbai Police take Saif's attacker to his Bandra home to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD