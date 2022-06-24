News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 1 more Sena MLA joins rebels, Shinde claims support of 55

1 more Sena MLA joins rebels, Shinde claims support of 55

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 24, 2022 15:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena suffered yet another setback as one more party MLA has joined the camp of rebel legislators headed by minister Eknath Shinde in Assam.

IMAGE: Rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs with party leader Eknath Shinde at Radisson Blu Hotel, in Guwahati on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

A video of MLA Dilip Lande entering the luxury hotel in Guwahati, where the party rebels have been camping for the past few days, was shared by Shinde's office in Mumbai on Friday.

The move of Lande, who represents Chandivali Assembly constituency in Mumbai, takes the number of Sena MLAs in the rebel camp to 38.

 

However, Shinde has claimed the support of 40 out of the total 55 Shiv Sena MLAs and 12 independents.

Shinde, who has claimed that his faction is the 'real Shiv Sena', has sent letters carrying signatures of 37 MLAs to state Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the legislature secretary to inform them about his appointment as the legislature party leader and that of Bharat Gogawale as the party's chief whip.

The personnel at Shinde's office here said they have not been informed as to when Shinde and other rebels will return to Mumbai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Number of MLAs in Shinde camp likely to cross 50
Number of MLAs in Shinde camp likely to cross 50
MVA united, will prove majority in assembly: Raut
MVA united, will prove majority in assembly: Raut
All rebel Sena MLAs declare Shinde as their leader
All rebel Sena MLAs declare Shinde as their leader
Murmu dials Sonia, Pawar, Mamata seeking support
Murmu dials Sonia, Pawar, Mamata seeking support
Timeline: Zakia Jafri's 20-year-long legal battle
Timeline: Zakia Jafri's 20-year-long legal battle
Why govt's skill development plan still struggles?
Why govt's skill development plan still struggles?
Ranbir IMPRESSES as Shamshera
Ranbir IMPRESSES as Shamshera
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

What crisis? Maha govt issues orders worth crores

What crisis? Maha govt issues orders worth crores

Fadnavis said 'some things are taking place': Patil

Fadnavis said 'some things are taking place': Patil

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances