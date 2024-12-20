News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » 2 more BJP MPs included in 'one nation, one poll' JPC

2 more BJP MPs included in 'one nation, one poll' JPC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 20, 2024 09:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government has moved to increase the strength of the joint committee of Parliament that will scrutinise the two bills proposing simultaneous elections from 31 MPs to 39, giving representation to more parties.

IMAGE: Opposition MPs protest in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

The list of Lok Sabha MPs proposed by the government now includes one member each from the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, the Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, besides two more members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and one more of the Samajwadi party.

The list of business for the House for Friday includes a motion from Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to refer the two bills to a joint committee, including 27 members from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha.

 

The new Lok Sabha MPs proposed to be part of the committee are Baijayant Panda and Sanjay Jaiswal from the BJP, the SP's Chhotelal, the Shiv Sena-UBT's Anil Desai, the LJP's Shambhavi and the CP-M's K Radhakrishnan.

The committee will scrutinise the two 'one nation one election' (ONOE) bills, including one for amending the Constitution.

Former Union ministers Anurag Thakur and P P Chaudhary, besides Bhartruhari Mahtab from the BJP, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress are among the Lok Sabha members proposed for the panel.

Among the Lok Sabha members, 17 are from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, including 12 from the BJP.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
One nation, one election bill: President can delay state polls
One nation, one election bill: President can delay state polls
Priyanka Gandhi likely to be part of simultaneous polls JPC
Priyanka Gandhi likely to be part of simultaneous polls JPC
BJP to probe absence of MPs during voting on simultaneous polls bills
BJP to probe absence of MPs during voting on simultaneous polls bills
'He Wanted New Tricks To Be Learned'
'He Wanted New Tricks To Be Learned'
Why Tailor Your Travel Insurance
Why Tailor Your Travel Insurance
Aishwarya-Abhishek Get Together For This
Aishwarya-Abhishek Get Together For This
'Human error' blamed for crash that killed Gen Rawat
'Human error' blamed for crash that killed Gen Rawat
More like this
'One nation, one election is a very funny suggestion'
'One nation, one election is a very funny suggestion'
Is One Nation, One Election A Ploy?
Is One Nation, One Election A Ploy?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances