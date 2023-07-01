News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Monsoon session to be held from July 20 to August 11

Monsoon session to be held from July 20 to August 11

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 01, 2023 13:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Parliament's monsoon session will start on July 20 and continue till August 11, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday.

Making the announcement, he urged political parties to contribute towards productive discussions during the session.

The session is expected to be a stormy one as the Opposition parties were closing ranks to put up a united front against the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party in view of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Aslo, Parliament is meeting at a time Prime Minister Modi made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code and amid moves to step up consultations on the issue.

 

The monsoon session is expected to commence in the old Parliament building and later move to the new building, sources said. The new building was inaugurated by Modi on May 28.

"Monsoon session, 2023, of Parliament will commence from July 20 and continue till August 11. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on legislative business and other items during the session," Joshi tweeted.

The session will be spread across 23 days and will have 17 sittings, he said in another tweet in Hindi.

During the session, the government is likely to bring a bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance.

The Ordinance effectively nullified the Supreme Court judgement that gave the Delhi government greater legislative and administrative control over "services" matter.

The National Research Foundation Bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet, is also likely to be introduced. The proposed foundation will be a new funding agency to bolster the country's research competence in areas of science and technology.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
UCC can't just be against Sharia law: Sena-UBT
UCC can't just be against Sharia law: Sena-UBT
From Raj to Republic, journey of India's Parliament
From Raj to Republic, journey of India's Parliament
First Look: PM shares video of newly-built Parliament
First Look: PM shares video of newly-built Parliament
Motorcycle to CVs: Eicher Motors stock cruising along
Motorcycle to CVs: Eicher Motors stock cruising along
How Maharashtra bus caught fire killing 25
How Maharashtra bus caught fire killing 25
Violence solves nothing: Mbappe calls for peace
Violence solves nothing: Mbappe calls for peace
Dream11 is the Indian cricket team's new lead sponsor
Dream11 is the Indian cricket team's new lead sponsor
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Will Uniform Civil Code Do Away With HUF?

Will Uniform Civil Code Do Away With HUF?

Uniform Civil Code: The need to proceed with caution

Uniform Civil Code: The need to proceed with caution

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances