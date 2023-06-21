Monsoon may hit Mumbai over the weekend, says IMD

Delayed by 10 days due to cyclone Biparjoy, southwest monsoon is likely to progress further and hit Mumbai between June 23 and 25, the India meteorological department said on Wednesday.

S G Kamble, head of the regional meteorological centre (RMC) Mumbai, said the monsoon reached coastal Ratnagiri on June 11, but it was unable to make any further progress due to cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall near Jakhau on the Kutch coast of Gujarat last Thursday.

”Now conditions are becoming favourable for its further progress and it is likely to hit Mumbai over the weekend between June 23 and 25,” Kamble said.

The onset date for monsoon over south Konkan is June 10 and for Mumbai is June 11.

Several parts of Maharashtra, especially the Vidarbha region, are reeling under a heatwave where temperatures have crossed over 40 degrees Celsius.

The southwest monsoon reached the Indian mainland on June 8, a week later than its normal onset.

The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1.