News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Skymet Weather predicts bleak monsoon in India over next four weeks

Skymet Weather predicts bleak monsoon in India over next four weeks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 13, 2023 01:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather Monday predicted a bleak monsoon in India over the next four weeks, raising concerns about the impact on agriculture.

IMAGE: Women enjoy the rain to celebrate the arrival of monsoon season, in Kolkata, June 9, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Extended range prediction system is projecting a dismal outlook for the next four weeks, until July 6. Agriculture heartland is looking rather cracked and parched. This coincides with the crucial time of sowing or at least preparing the field, with the hope of impending rains," it said.

 

The central and western parts of India, which form the core monsoon zone, may face challenges in coping with the drying effects due to inadequate rainfall early in the season, Skymet Weather said.

The southwest monsoon reached Kerala on June 8, a week after the usual date of June 1.

Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea first delayed the monsoon onset over Kerala and is now impeding the advance of the rain-bearing system, preventing it from reaching the interior regions of the peninsula, the private agency said.

While monsoon rains usually cover Maharashtra, Odisha, and half of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar by June 15, the monsoon stream is still grappling to settle over these areas.

At present, the visible manifestation of monsoon surge is limited to the northeast and the west coast.

Unfortunately, there are no signs of weather systems emerging over the Bay of Bengal in the near future, which are crucial drivers of the monsoon.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
As El Nino returns, India braces for impact on rains
As El Nino returns, India braces for impact on rains
Skymet predicts below-normal monsoon, drought
Skymet predicts below-normal monsoon, drought
52 killed in Karnataka's pre-monsoon rains so far
52 killed in Karnataka's pre-monsoon rains so far
4 boys drown off Mumbai's Juhu beach, 1 rescued
4 boys drown off Mumbai's Juhu beach, 1 rescued
Chhota Rajan's aide dies in UP hospital
Chhota Rajan's aide dies in UP hospital
Massive fire in MP govt building, no casualties
Massive fire in MP govt building, no casualties
Farmers block Delhi-Ch'garh highway over MSP demands
Farmers block Delhi-Ch'garh highway over MSP demands
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Will It Be Normal Monsoon This Year?

Will It Be Normal Monsoon This Year?

India sees 28% excess rainfall in pre-monsoon season

India sees 28% excess rainfall in pre-monsoon season

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances