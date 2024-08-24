Modi's Shanti Ki Jhappi In Ukraine

Glimpses from Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's visit to Kyiv, August 23, 2024, 30 months and one day since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a brutal and cruel war on Ukraine.

IMAGE: Modi hugs Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, here and below. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Modi-Zelenskyy meeting, here and below. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Modi lays flowers at a monument to Mahatma Gandhi, here and below. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Modi and Zelenskyy at the Exposition 'Martyrologist' in Kyiv, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: 'President Zelenskyy and I paid homage at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv. Conflict is particularly devastating for young children. My heart goes out to the families of children who lost their lives, and I pray that they find the strength to endure their grief', Modi tweeted.

The children died in a Russian attack on a children's hospital on the day Modi was meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

IMAGE: Modi and Zelenskyy place stuffed toys at the memorial. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

IMAGE: Modi and Zelenskyy pay tribute to the children killed in Russia's attack. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com