Rediff.com  » News » Modi's Shanti Ki Jhappi In Ukraine

Modi's Shanti Ki Jhappi In Ukraine

By REDIFF NEWS
August 24, 2024 10:47 IST
Glimpses from Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's visit to Kyiv, August 23, 2024, 30 months and one day since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a brutal and cruel war on Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: Modi hugs Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, here and below. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

The Modi-Zelenskyy meeting, here and below. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Modi lays flowers at a monument to Mahatma Gandhi, here and below. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Modi and Zelenskyy at the Exposition 'Martyrologist' in Kyiv, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: 'President Zelenskyy and I paid homage at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv. Conflict is particularly devastating for young children. My heart goes out to the families of children who lost their lives, and I pray that they find the strength to endure their grief', Modi tweeted.
The children died in a Russian attack on a children's hospital on the day Modi was meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

 

IMAGE: Modi and Zelenskyy place stuffed toys at the memorial. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

 

IMAGE: Modi and Zelenskyy pay tribute to the children killed in Russia's attack. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
Modi invites Zelenskyy to visit India; he says...
Very much need Modi on our side, not...: Zelenskyy
Modi places doll in memory of kids killed in Ukraine
Approve Of Shami's New Look?
Modi invites Zelenskyy to visit India; he says...
Gratitude-filled Dhawan bids cricket goodbye
India, US sign key defence agreement
