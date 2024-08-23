News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi arrives in Kyiv, 1st Indian PM to visit Ukraine

Modi arrives in Kyiv, 1st Indian PM to visit Ukraine

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 23, 2024 13:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In the first-ever visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv on Friday on a nearly seven-hour trip to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid Kyiv's fresh military offensive into the Russian territory.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kyiv. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

Modi will hold both one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Zelenskyy with a focus on ways to find a negotiated settlement to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The prime minister arrived in Kyiv from Poland onboard a 'Rail Force One' train that took around 10 hours, in the second and final leg of his two-nation trip.

The prime minister's visit to Kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow during which he held extensive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin largely with a focus on ending the conflict.

 

Following talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Modi said on Thursday that the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of "deep concern" and that "dialogue and diplomacy" is the way forward to restore peace.

"This is India's firm belief that no problem can be solved on the battlefield. In any crisis, the loss of lives of innocent people has become the biggest challenge for the whole of humanity," he said.

"We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability. For this, India, along with its friendly countries, is ready to provide all possible support," he said in a media statement in Warsaw.

Modi held talks with Zelenskyy in June on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia.

In the meeting, Modi conveyed to the Ukrainian President that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict and that the way to peace is through "dialogue and diplomacy".

Modi also told Zelenskyy that India believes in a "human-centric" approach to find a solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

In the meeting, the Ukrainian president invited the prime minister to visit Kyiv.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Here's what Modi will tell Zelenskyy 'as a friend'
Here's what Modi will tell Zelenskyy 'as a friend'
India's policy was to keep distance, but now...: Modi
India's policy was to keep distance, but now...: Modi
Not happy with Zelenskyy's remark, India tells Ukraine
Not happy with Zelenskyy's remark, India tells Ukraine
Look Who Came To Cheer Kamala Harris!
Look Who Came To Cheer Kamala Harris!
Where You Can Watch Kalki On OTT
Where You Can Watch Kalki On OTT
Recipe: Taruna's Malai Laddoos
Recipe: Taruna's Malai Laddoos
'Male Bestie Wants Casual Relationship'
'Male Bestie Wants Casual Relationship'

More like this

Will PM Achieve A Cease Fire In Ukraine?

Will PM Achieve A Cease Fire In Ukraine?

'India ready to...': Modi leaves for Ukraine

'India ready to...': Modi leaves for Ukraine

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances