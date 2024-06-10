News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi's reply to Trudeau a display of strained ties

Modi's reply to Trudeau a display of strained ties

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 10, 2024 19:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The unease in India-Canada ties was on display when Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday responded to a congratulatory message from his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and said New Delhi looks forward to working with Ottawa based on mutual understanding and respect for 'each other's concerns'.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, in September 2023. Photograph: @PMOIndia/X

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a 'potential' involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as 'absurd'.

 

'Thank you @CanadianPM for the congratulatory message. India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each other's concerns,' Modi said in a post on 'X'.

In his June 6 message, Trudeau said Canada stands ready to work with the new Indian government to advance the ties if they are anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law.

'Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory. Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance the relationship between our nations' peoples ?anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law,' the Canadian prime minister said.

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistani elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

There have been instances of pro-Khalistani elements threatening to harm Indian diplomats.

Days after Trudeau's allegations last year, India asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity.

Canada subsequently withdrew 41 diplomats and their family members from India.

Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia in Surrey on June 18 last year.

The murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'India and Canada are eager to be strong allies'
'India and Canada are eager to be strong allies'
Who Really Killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar?
Who Really Killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar?
'Trudeau painted Modi in a corner'
'Trudeau painted Modi in a corner'
Only one MoS post? Partiality, says Shinde's MP
Only one MoS post? Partiality, says Shinde's MP
Rohit's captaincy was outstanding: Ponting
Rohit's captaincy was outstanding: Ponting
Modi cabinet okays housing scheme outlay in 1st meet
Modi cabinet okays housing scheme outlay in 1st meet
ICC reprimands Wade for dissent against umpires
ICC reprimands Wade for dissent against umpires
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Nijjar case: Canada intel chief visited India secretly

Nijjar case: Canada intel chief visited India secretly

'India-Canada Ties Won't Sink Further'

'India-Canada Ties Won't Sink Further'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances