HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Modi's post on Dhankhar's exit has revealed...: Cong

Modi's post on Dhankhar's exit has revealed...: Cong

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 23, 2025 10:51 IST

x

Deputy Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media post on Jagdeep Dhankhar's exit as Vice President showed "the political nature of the resignation".

IMAGE: PM Modi wished Dhankhar good health and said he got many opportunities to serve the country in various capacities. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening, citing medical reasons. He sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he was stepping down with immediate effect.

Notably, Gogoi did not mention Dhankhar's name in his post on X.

 

"The dignity of a Constitutional post should be maintained both in it's (sic) role of a Presiding Officer and in it's (sic) resignation. PM Modi's tweet has revealed the political nature of the resignation," Gogoi wrote on the social media site.

Modi wished Dhankhar good health and said he got many opportunities to serve the country in various capacities.

"Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health," the PM had said on X.

Dhankhar's decision to resign as Vice President has triggered a firestorm of speculation on whether there was more to it than "to prioritise health care", as his sudden move had capped a day of events in Rajya Sabha on his watch which took the government by surprise and put it in a damage-control mode.

On its part, the Congress claimed the reasons behind his resignation are "far deeper" than the health issues cited by him.

The usual effusive praise that is showered on an occupant of a high office on his departure was missing from the ruling alliance's side, an indication that the government was probably happy to see him go.

However, it was the opposition, which had signed a notice to impeach Dhankhar last year for his alleged biases, that had nice words for him.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
'Why Did PM Or Ministers Not Go To Dhankhar's House?'
'Why Did PM Or Ministers Not Go To Dhankhar's House?'
Dhankhar's Exit Leaves More Questions Than Answers
Dhankhar's Exit Leaves More Questions Than Answers
Will Shashi Tharoor Succeed Dhankhar?
Will Shashi Tharoor Succeed Dhankhar?
Dhankhar got many opportunities: Modi's cryptic post
Dhankhar got many opportunities: Modi's cryptic post

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Killfies: 10 Countries With The Highest Selfie Deaths

webstory image 2

Meet India's Vice Presidents

webstory image 3

10 Best Cities in the World For Students

VIDEOS

Thousands pay last respects to VS Achuthanandan in TVM0:54

Thousands pay last respects to VS Achuthanandan in TVM

Rain showers hit Manchester ahead of 4th India-England Test1:03

Rain showers hit Manchester ahead of 4th India-England Test

Kartik Aaryan meets Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma in Jaipur0:36

Kartik Aaryan meets Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma in Jaipur

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD