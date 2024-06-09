News
Modi's new council of ministers 9 short of maximum

Modi's new council of ministers 9 short of maximum

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 09, 2024 23:53 IST
With a 72-member Council of Ministers taking oath on Sunday in the third term of the Modi government, it is only nine short of the maximum permissible strength of 81 and six less than the maximum of 78 ministers the Modi government had between 2019 and 2024.

IMAGE: Newly sworn-in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Council of Ministers during a ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The Modi government had touched the maximum strength of 78 in 2021 after expansion, but the outgoing council of ministers had 72 members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The third term of the BJP-led NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a maximum of 31 cabinet ministers, including Prime Minister Modi, besides five ministers of state (with independent charge) and 36 ministers of state.

 

In the outgoing Modi government 2.0, there were 71 ministers, including 26 Cabinet ministers, three Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 42 Ministers of State.

In July 2021, when the cabinet was expanded, there were a maximum of 78 ministers with 30 cabinet ministers, 2 Ministers of State (Independent charge) and 45 Ministers of State.

The maximum strength of the Council of Ministers is 81, including the prime ministers, which is 15 per cent of the total strength of 543 in the Lok Sabha.

In May 2019, 57 ministers were sworn in, including 24 as cabinet ministers, nine Ministers of State (Independent charge) and 24 Ministers of State.

During the first term when he wrested power from the Congress in May 2014, Prime Minister Modi had 46 ministers, including 24 cabinet ministers, 10 Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 12 Ministers of State. This included the prime minister himself.

In May 2009, the Manmohan Singh government had the maximum strength of 79 ministers, including the prime minister. During UPA-1 too, the Manmohan Singh-led government touched the maximum strength of 79 ministers.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1999 had a total of 74 ministers. PTI

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
