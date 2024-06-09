News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sahu's amazing journey from Chhattisgarh panchayat to Union council

Sahu's amazing journey from Chhattisgarh panchayat to Union council

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 09, 2024 23:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tokhan Sahu, a first-time member of Parliament and a surprise addition to Narendra Modi's new cabinet, has been active in politics for the past three decades, though he has maintained a low profile throughout his career.

Sahu's political journey began in the early 1990s as a village panchayat representative. His rise to a Union minister's position has been unexpected, especially with the availability of other prominent leaders like Brijmohan Agrawal, Vijay Baghel, and Santosh Pandey from Chhattisgarh.

 

Sahu took oath as a minister of state in the Union council on Sunday.

Belonging to the influential Sahu backward community, which comprises about 14 per cent of Chhattisgarh's OBC population, Sahu is considered an undisputed leader within his community.

In his maiden Lok Sabha election, Sahu won the Bilaspur seat by a margin of 1,64,558 votes, defeating his challenger and the incumbent MLA Devendra Yadav of Congress.

Sahu secured 7,24,937 votes against Yadav's 5,60,379 votes, continuing the BJP's winning streak in Bilaspur since 1996.

Sahu, 55, began his political career in 1994 when he was elected unopposed as a panch from Surajpura village in Lormi development block, now part of Mungeli district.

He progressed to become a Janpad member in 2005 and was elected as a representative in the Bilaspur district cooperative bank in 2012.

A significant political breakthrough for Sahu came in the 2013 Chhattisgarh assembly elections, where he won as an MLA from Lormi assembly seat, defeating the then-influential Congress MLA Dharmjeet Singh.

In the 2018 state elections, despite being renominated by the BJP, Sahu lost to Singh, who contested on a Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) ticket. Despite his defeat, Sahu remained an active political figure.

In the assembly elections of 2023, BJP MP Arun Sao, also from the Sahu community, won the Lormi seat and was appointed deputy chief minister in Vishnu Deo Sai's BJP government.

Political observers suggest that Sao's support and the BJP's focus on caste equations played crucial roles in Sahu's appointment to Modi's council of ministers.

In the last assembly elections, six Sahu candidates from the BJP were elected, but only one was appointed to the state cabinet.

Speculation arose that either a Sahu or a Kurmi, another OBC community, would be selected as a Union minister from Chhattisgarh.

Vijay Baghel, a second-term MP from Durg and a prominent Kurmi leader, was also considered a strong candidate for a ministerial position in the Modi government.

In Modi's previous term, Renuka Singh from the Surguja seat served as Union minister of state for tribal affairs.

Singh was recently elected to the Chhattisgarh assembly. Vishnu Deo Sai served as Union minister of state for steel and mines during Modi's first term (2014-2019). 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Telangana's saffron firebrand makes it as minister
Telangana's saffron firebrand makes it as minister
Meet the youngest-ever Cabinet minister!
Meet the youngest-ever Cabinet minister!
'Sidelined' Mama joins Union govt after 4 terms as CM
'Sidelined' Mama joins Union govt after 4 terms as CM
PICS: Pakistan pacers shoot out India for 119
PICS: Pakistan pacers shoot out India for 119
Sumit Nagal set to qualify for Paris Olympics
Sumit Nagal set to qualify for Paris Olympics
Modi sworn in for 3rd time, along with 71 ministers
Modi sworn in for 3rd time, along with 71 ministers
Carlos Alcaraz is French Open champion!
Carlos Alcaraz is French Open champion!
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Modi sworn in for 3rd time, along with 71 ministers

Modi sworn in for 3rd time, along with 71 ministers

Kerala's action hero makes a dashing entry into govt

Kerala's action hero makes a dashing entry into govt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances