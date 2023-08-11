News
Modi's degree: No HC relief for Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in defamation case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 11, 2023 17:22 IST
The Gujarat high court on Friday rejected Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh's plea seeking a stay on the criminal defamation proceedings against them filed by the Gujarat University in connection with remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Sanjay Singh (left) being welcomed by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Lucknow, June 7, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

While refusing to grant a stay on the defamation proceedings underway at a metropolitan court here against the two leaders, Justice Samir Dave noted that both of them had earlier given an assurance to the sessions court that they will remain present before the metropolitan court to record their statement.

 

"You have to remain present...you are avoiding court appearance," the judge said.

A metropolitan court earlier summoned Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member Singh on August 11 in the defamation case filed by the Gujarat University over their "sarcastic" and "derogatory" statement in connection with PM Modi's degree.

The two AAP leaders later filed a revision application in the sessions court challenging the metropolitan court's summons in the defamation case.

However, the sessions court rejected their plea recently, after which they approached the Gujarat high court.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
