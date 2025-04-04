HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Modi, Yunus Meet in Bangkok, first since Hasina's ouster

Modi, Yunus Meet in Bangkok, first since Hasina's ouster

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Sai
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 04, 2025 12:59 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Bangkok on Friday, their first meeting since the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.

Photograph: ANI/X

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Summit meeting of the leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral and Technical Cooperation (BIMSTEC) grouping.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present during the meeting.

 

Bangladesh is the incoming chair of the BIMSTEC grouping.

Since the interim government headed by Yunus stepped in following the ouster of Hasina in August 2024, the ties between India and Bangladesh have seen a slump amid Delhi's concerns over the violence targeting Hindus and a rise of hardline Islamist forces there.

During his visit to China last week, Yunus urged Beijing to extend its economic influence to Bangladesh, controversially mentioning that India's northeastern states being landlocked could prove to be an opportunity.

Yunus said the seven northeastern states of India are a landlocked region and have no way to reach out to the ocean.

Calling Bangladesh the only guardian of the ocean in the region, he said this could be a huge opportunity and could be an extension of the Chinese economy.

The remarks didn't go down well in India and Bangladesh officials have issued clarification on Yunus's statement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Sai© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Modi-Yunus meeting likely at BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok
Modi-Yunus meeting likely at BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok
Sheikh Hasina booked for 'conspiracy' to oust Yunus-led govt
Sheikh Hasina booked for 'conspiracy' to oust Yunus-led govt
India's N-E landlocked, B'desh only...: Yunus pitch to China
India's N-E landlocked, B'desh only...: Yunus pitch to China
India Unwilling to Extradite Hasina
India Unwilling to Extradite Hasina
8 Countries PM Narendra Modi Has Not Visited
8 Countries PM Narendra Modi Has Not Visited

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Stamps Of Temples, Churches, Masjids, Synagogues

webstory image 2

When Mona Lisa Goes Ghibli

webstory image 3

6 Financial Tips For Young Adults

VIDEOS

PM Modi, Bangladesh's Yunus seated together at official dinner in Thailand1:37

PM Modi, Bangladesh's Yunus seated together at official...

Rajya Sabha passes Waqf Amendment Bill1:47

Rajya Sabha passes Waqf Amendment Bill

PM Modi along with BIMSTEC leaders attend dinner in Bangkok0:42

PM Modi along with BIMSTEC leaders attend dinner in Bangkok

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD