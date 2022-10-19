News
Rediff.com  » News » Modi wishes Kharge 'fruitful tenure' as Congress president

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 19, 2022 18:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on his election as party president on Wednesday and wished him a fruitful tenure.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge at a photo session with the retiring members of Rajya Sabha during the second part of the budget session, at Parliament, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

"My best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji for his new responsibility as President of @INCIndia. May he have a fruitful tenure ahead," Modi tweeted.

Kharge was elected Congress president, defeating Shashi Tharoor in an electoral contest, the sixth in the party's 137-year-old history.

 

The Karnataka leader will formally take over as the party's president on October 26.

He will be the first party president from outside the Gandhi family in 24 years.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
