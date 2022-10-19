News
Kharge will, no, new Congress president will decide my role: Rahul Gandhi

Kharge will, no, new Congress president will decide my role: Rahul Gandhi

Source: PTI
October 19, 2022 15:19 IST
Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the president was the ”supreme authority’ in the Congress and whoever got elected to the post would decide on the way forward (for the party).

Rahul Gandhi speaks to the media in Adoni, AP

Responding to a query during his brief interaction with media during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Adoni Andhra Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi said the new president would decide on ”what my role and how I will be deployed”.

”Obviously,” Rahul replied when asked if he would be reporting to the new president.

 

”President is the supreme authority in the Congress and everyone reports to him. My role -- I am very clear – the Congress president will decide what my role is and how I will be deployed,” he remarked.

At one point, Rahul said, ”It is for Kharge to decide” but later corrected himself to say, ”Whoever gets elected, that gentleman will decide.”

Rahul observed that ”Kharge and Tharoor are people with experience and understanding”.

”They do not need my advice,” he added.

Questioned about Shashi Tharoor's allegation of irregularities in the Congress president election in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul said the party had an institutional framework to deal with it.

”We are the only party that has an election commission inside it with a TN Seshan-type of person. Mistry is an absolutely fair person. Our EC will take a decision on the irregularities,” he said.

