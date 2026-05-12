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How Ayushman Bharat Will Benefit West Bengal, Says Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 12, 2026 09:05 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the West Bengal government's decision to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme, promising improved healthcare access for the state's residents.

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Modi welcomes West Bengal's decision to implement Ayushman Bharat.
  • The Ayushman Bharat scheme provides health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh per eligible household.
  • Modi highlights the benefits of the scheme for the people of West Bengal.
  • The BJP government aims to ensure seamless delivery of key Central schemes in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed the decision of the new BJP government in West Bengal to implement Ayushman Bharat and said the double-engine government will ensure seamless delivery of key Central schemes.

Ayushman Bharat Benefits for West Bengal Residents

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that the state will implement the Centre's flagship programme under which health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh is provided to each eligible household annually.

 

"The welfare of my sisters and brothers of West Bengal is supreme! I'm very happy that the people of the state will have access to Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest healthcare scheme that ensures top-quality and affordable healthcare.

"At the same time, the double-engine Government will ensure seamless delivery of key Central schemes," Modi said in a post on X.

BJP's Commitment to 'Asol Poriborton'

After chairing his first cabinet meeting, Adhikari said the new BJP government had taken six landmark decisions, including implementation of Ayushman Bharat in West Bengal, aimed at ushering in 'Asol Poriborton' (real change) in the state.

The BJP assumed power for the first time in West Bengal after handing a stunning defeat to the Trinamool Congress.

The saffron party secured 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, reducing the TMC to 80 seats.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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