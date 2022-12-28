News
Modi visits mother Heeraben in Ahmedabad hospital

Modi visits mother Heeraben in Ahmedabad hospital

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: December 28, 2022 18:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

As per the hospital, her health condition is stable.

Heeraben Modi was admitted to the hospital earlier in the day and her condition is reported to be stable.

 

The hospital in a statement said, "Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable."

Ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly polls, the prime minister during campaigning had visited his mother who turned 100 this June.

Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls. 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
