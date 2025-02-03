HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi to visit US on Feb 12, to meet Trump amid tariff war

Modi to visit US on Feb 12, to meet Trump amid tariff war

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 03, 2025 23:27 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to pay a two-day visit to the United States beginning February 12 to hold wide-ranging talks with US President Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with US President Donald Trump. Photograph: ANI Photo

As per the plan, Modi will travel to Washington DC after concluding his two-day visit to Paris, they said.

It would be the prime minister's first bilateral visit to the US after Trump became president for a second term.

 

Modi will be among a very handful of foreign leaders to travel to Washington DC on a bilateral visit within weeks after the Trump administration came to power for the second term.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
