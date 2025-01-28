HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Modi to visit US in February, announces Trump

Modi to visit US in February, announces Trump

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 28, 2025 09:34 IST

x

United States President Donald Trump has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would probably be visiting the White House for a meeting with him in February.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets United States President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations session, in New York on September 24, 2019. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Trump told reporters on Monday aboard Air Force One on his way back to Joint Base Andrews from Florida.

“I had a long talk with him this morning (Monday). He is going to be coming to the White House, over next month, probably February. We have a very good relationship with India,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

 

The president was responding to a question on the phone call he had with Modi in the morning.

“Everything came up (in a phone call with Modi),” Trump told reporters when asked about the details of his call with Prime Minister Modi.

Trump's last foreign trip as president was to India during his first term.

Trump and Modi enjoy a good friendly relationship. The two addressed thousands of people at two different rallies in Houston in September 2019 and in Ahmedabad in February 2020.

Modi was among the top three world leaders to speak with Trump after his stunning electoral victory in November 2024.

By Lalit K Jha in Washington, DC

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Delighted to speak to dear friend': Modi dials Trump
'Delighted to speak to dear friend': Modi dials Trump
Trump vows tariffs on those who 'harm' US; names India
Trump vows tariffs on those who 'harm' US; names India
How Can India Deal With Trump 2.0?
How Can India Deal With Trump 2.0?
'Trump May Expand H-1B Program'
'Trump May Expand H-1B Program'
Will Trump 2.0 See More US Oil To India?
Will Trump 2.0 See More US Oil To India?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Stunning Indian Wedding Venues

webstory image 2

5 Important Signs Of An Unhealthy Gut

webstory image 3

6 Wickedly-Fudgy Chocolate Cake Recipes

VIDEOS

Maha Kumbh: Watch Sadhus, Devotees at Ghat in 360 degree1:09

Maha Kumbh: Watch Sadhus, Devotees at Ghat in 360 degree

Chris Martin reaches Prayagraj to attend Maha Kumbh with girlfriend Dakota Johnson0:48

Chris Martin reaches Prayagraj to attend Maha Kumbh with...

Russia's newest nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk deploys to its permanent base2:49

Russia's newest nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD