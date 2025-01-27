HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi, Trump speak on phone; discuss ties

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 27, 2025 20:33 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump on Monday held a phone conversation focusing on continuing the upward trajectory of India-US ties.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with US President Donald Trump during the the latter's visit to India in February, 2020. Photograph: ANI Photo

Following the phone talks, Modi said both sides are committed to mutually beneficial and trusted partnership.

'Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS.

 

'Congratulated him on his historic second term,' the prime minister said on X.

'We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security,' he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
