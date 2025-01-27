Modi, Trump speak on phone; discuss ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump on Monday held a phone conversation focusing on continuing the upward trajectory of India-US ties.
Following the phone talks, Modi said both sides are committed to mutually beneficial and trusted partnership.
'Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS.
'Congratulated him on his historic second term,' the prime minister said on X.
'We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security,' he said.