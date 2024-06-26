News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi to move resolution to elect Birla as Speaker

Modi to move resolution to elect Birla as Speaker

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 26, 2024 10:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will move the motion today in the Lok Sabha to choose Om Birla as the Speaker of the lower house amid a tussle for the post with the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

IMAGE: NDA candidate for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

In Wednesday's list of business, the remaining MPs who have not already taken the oath or made the affirmation to do so will sign the roll of members.

Then, in what promises to be a stormy session, Modi will bring the motion that Birla, a member of the Lok Sabha, be chosen as the Speaker of the House.

 

Rajnath Singh will second the motion.

Thereafter, Union Ministers like Lallan Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Amit Shah, Chirag Paswan, H D Kumaraswamy, and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu will also move the motion to choose Birla as the Speaker.

As the opposition has also fielded K Suresh as its candidate against Birla, the election for the same will take place in the Lok Sabha when it resumes today.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauria, and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MP Supriya Sule will move the motion that K Suresh be chosen as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha.

At last, Modi will introduce the ministers and ministers of state who have recently been inducted into the council of ministers.

Traditionally, the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker were elected through consensus between the ruling party and the opposition.

The contest will witness Bharatiya Janata Party's Birla, a three-time MP from Kota in Rajasthan, up against the Congress' Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-term parliamentarian from Kerala's Mavelikara.

Suresh is the longest-serving parliamentarian in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Both the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress Party have issued three-line whips to their members, mandating their presence in the Lok Sabha today from 11 am until the end of the proceedings.

The INDIA bloc is unlikely to push for a division of votes and only insist on a voice vote to make its point.

Earlier, former Secretary General of the Lok Sabha P D Thankappan Achary said that elections for the key post have taken place earlier, though on rare occasions.

"Election has always taken place, election has to take place, but the contest has happened rarely. But it has happened," Achary said, speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

The National Democratic Alliance, which commands 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha, holds a clear majority, while the opposition INDIA bloc comprises 234 MPs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Why The Speaker's Job Is Important
Why The Speaker's Job Is Important
'Difficult For Modi To Win Floor Test'
'Difficult For Modi To Win Floor Test'
Shift Of Power In Parliament Post Polls
Shift Of Power In Parliament Post Polls
Alia's Sunset Outing With Ranbir
Alia's Sunset Outing With Ranbir
These Lady MPs Will Grace 18th Lok Sabha
These Lady MPs Will Grace 18th Lok Sabha
Isn't Rakul Just Too Cool?
Isn't Rakul Just Too Cool?
Losses? Filing Nil ITR Is A Must
Losses? Filing Nil ITR Is A Must
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Speaker: It's Birla vs Suresh as govt outreach fails

Speaker: It's Birla vs Suresh as govt outreach fails

LS to see election for Speaker's post for 1st time

LS to see election for Speaker's post for 1st time

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances