It's Birla vs Suresh for Speaker's post as govt outreach fails

Accusing the ruling National Democratic Alliance of not following the convention of giving Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker's position to the opposition, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday fielded Congress leader K Suresh as its candidate for the Speaker's position against Om Birla.

IMAGE: NDA leaders signed a motion paper in favour of Om Birla for the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. Photograph: ANI on X

Congress leader K C Venugopal and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's T R Baalu walked out of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's office, refusing to endorse NDA candidate Birla without being offered the Deputy Speaker's position.

Venugopal said the BJP refused to give a commitment on offering the Deputy Speaker's post to the opposition.

Union ministers Amit Shah and J P Nadda besides Singh tried to persuade opposition leaders to endorse the NDA nominee but in vain.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Lalan Singh accused the Congress of putting up conditions, adding the ruling alliance was willing to discuss their demand when the election for Deputy Speaker's takes place.

Sources said over 10 sets of nominations were filed in support of Birla's candidature, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Shah, Singh and Nadda, and BJP allies like the Telugu Desam Party, the Janata Dal-United, the Janata Dal-Secular and Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas.

Three sets of nominations were filed in support of Suresh, a Dalit leader and eight-term MP.

Earlier, Kota MP Birla filed nomination for the post of the Lok Sabha Speaker as an NDA consensus candidate, a position he held in the previous House.

JD-U leader and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh told reporters in New Delhi that Birla's name was decided unanimously by all NDA parties.

Hitting out at the opposition, Lalan Singh said they wanted a decision on the post of deputy speaker immediately despite Rajnath Singh requesting that everyone should sit together and discuss the issue when the time comes for the selection.

His Cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal said it would have been better to have an consensus candidate and criticised the opposition for putting forth conditions.

Democracy cannot be run on conditions, he asserted.