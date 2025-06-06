HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi to attend G7 Summit in Canada

June 06, 2025 20:26 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he will be attending the G7 Summit later this month in Canada and that he looked forward to meeting his newly elected Canadian counterpart Mark Carney.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Modi thanked Carney for an invite to the Summit, scheduled between June 15-17 in Kananaskis, in a telephone call he received from the Canadian prime minister.

Modi said on X, 'Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month.

'As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit.'

 

India's ties with Canada turned frosty under the government of Carney's predecessor Justin Trudeau over a host of issues, including the activities of Khalistani separatists in the country.

Trudeau had alleged the likely Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a radical Khalistani activist.

The diplomatic ties between the two countries were downgraded as the diplomatic row between them escalated.

G7 is the grouping of seven richest countries, and India has been getting an invitation to attend the prestigious Summit since 2019.

The expected meeting between Modi and Carney, who is the new leader of the ruling Liberal Party following Trudeau's resignation as his party's fortunes dimmed under him, has raised the hope of a thaw in the ties between the countries.

Carney was elected as prime minister in the snap elections in March this year.

The G7 bloc includes the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Japan besides Canada.

