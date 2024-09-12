News
Rediff.com  » News » Modi takes part in Ganpati Puja at CJI Chandrachud's home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 12, 2024 00:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in Ganpati Puja at Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud's residence in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in Ganpati Poojan at the residence of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, in New Delhi, Septermber 11, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

In a video, Chandrachud and his wife Kalpana Das were seen welcoming Modi at their house.

Modi is then seen participating in the puja at their residence.

 

The prime minister wore traditional Maharashtrian attire as he joined the celebrations at the CJI's residence.

"Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji. May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health," Modi said in a post on X along with a photograph of him participating in the puja at the CJI's residence.

Print this article
