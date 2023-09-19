News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi suggests this name for old Parliament building

Modi suggests this name for old Parliament building

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 19, 2023 14:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The old Parliament building should be named 'Samvidhan Sadan', Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi at the Central Hall of the old Parliament building prior to the Parliament Special Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

"We are shifting to the new Parliament building. It is an auspicious day, it is Ganesh Chaturthi," he said, addressing a function held in the Central Hall to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India.

 

"My suggestion is that as we are going to the new building, the glory of this building should never decline. It should not be called just the old Parliament... It can be named Samvidhan Sadan," Modi said.

Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday gathered at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building for the function.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Memories Of Parliament House As It Passes Into History
Memories Of Parliament House As It Passes Into History
The history behind India's iconic circular Parliament
The history behind India's iconic circular Parliament
Women's quota bill likely to be tabled in Parl today
Women's quota bill likely to be tabled in Parl today
It's up to management to keep bowlers fresh: Chahar
It's up to management to keep bowlers fresh: Chahar
Lok Sabha proceedings begin in new Parliament building
Lok Sabha proceedings begin in new Parliament building
Rally in mid-, smallcap stocks overheated
Rally in mid-, smallcap stocks overheated
Equity MF inflows hit 5-month high on record SIP run
Equity MF inflows hit 5-month high on record SIP run
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

From Raj to Republic, journey of India's Parliament

From Raj to Republic, journey of India's Parliament

'Special place': Women MPs share memories of old Parl

'Special place': Women MPs share memories of old Parl

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances