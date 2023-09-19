Modi suggests this name for old Parliament building

The old Parliament building should be named 'Samvidhan Sadan', Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi at the Central Hall of the old Parliament building prior to the Parliament Special Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

"We are shifting to the new Parliament building. It is an auspicious day, it is Ganesh Chaturthi," he said, addressing a function held in the Central Hall to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India.

"My suggestion is that as we are going to the new building, the glory of this building should never decline. It should not be called just the old Parliament... It can be named Samvidhan Sadan," Modi said.

Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday gathered at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building for the function.