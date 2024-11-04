News
Home  » News » Modi 'strongly condemns' attack on Hindu temple in Canada

Modi 'strongly condemns' attack on Hindu temple in Canada

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 04, 2024 20:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the attack on a temple by a pro-Khalistani mob in Canada and asked the government there to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, in September 2023. Photograph: @PMOIndia/X

In a post on X, Modi also flayed the 'cowardly attempts' to intimidate Indian diplomats.

He said, 'I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve.'

 

He added, 'We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.'

Official sources noted that this is the first statement by Modi since the recent slump in India-Canada ties over the North American country's alleged support to Khalistani separatists and its accusation of India's involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and Khalistani separatist who has been designated a terrorist by India.

The strong statement underscores that Modi stands up for Indians across the world, they said.

Protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at a Hindu temple in Brampton, triggering condemnation by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
