News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi starts 3rd term, signs first file related to...

Modi starts 3rd term, signs first file related to...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: June 10, 2024 13:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Taking charge as prime minister in his third term, Narendra Modi on Monday signed his first file authorising the release of 17th installment of the 'PM Kisan Nidhi' funds amounting to nearly Rs 20,000 crore, which will benefit around 9.3 crore farmers.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the Kisan Nidhi Fund on the first day of his third term in office on June 10, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

After signing on to the release of funds, Modi said, "Ours is a government fully committed to 'kisan kalyan' (farmers' welfare). It is, therefore, fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to it. We want to keep working even more for farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come."

 

The decision signifies the government's commitment to farmers' welfare following the ruling National Democratic Alliance's poll win, albeit with some setback, especially in parts of rural India.

Modi was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a record-equalling third term, heading a 72-member Union Council of Ministers

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Can Modi Run A Coalition Government?
Can Modi Run A Coalition Government?
History Unfolds At Rashtrapati Bhavan
History Unfolds At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Full list: Modi's New Union Council of Ministers
Full list: Modi's New Union Council of Ministers
Ramoji Rao, The Telugu Colossus
Ramoji Rao, The Telugu Colossus
'I'm 33, Can't Find A Partner. Help!'
'I'm 33, Can't Find A Partner. Help!'
Unemployment: One of the BIG problems facing Modi 3.0
Unemployment: One of the BIG problems facing Modi 3.0
Ashwin Trolls Rizwan!
Ashwin Trolls Rizwan!
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Modi 3.0: Allies' Pressure Will Differ

Modi 3.0: Allies' Pressure Will Differ

'There's A Limit To Hindutva...'

'There's A Limit To Hindutva...'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances