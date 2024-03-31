News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi slams Cong for 'callously giving away' island to Lanka

Modi slams Cong for 'callously giving away' island to Lanka

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 31, 2024 11:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cited a media report to assert that new facts reveal that the Congress "callously" gave away Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Eye opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people's minds- we can't ever trust Congress," he said on X, sharing the report.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is hopeful that the issue will come handy to its efforts to gain political traction in Dravidian state as it gears up for the Lok Sabha polls.

 

The report is based on a RTI reply Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai received on the decision of the then Indira Gandhi government in 1974 to hand over the territory in Palk Strait to the neighbouring country.

Modi said, "Weakening India's unity, integrity and interests has been Congress' way of working for 75 years and counting."

The report also cites first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's comments on the issue, a source of dispute between India and Lanka, that he would have no hesitation in giving up claims on the island.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Government has to help us'
'Government has to help us'
At event with PM, Stalin targets Centre over federalism
At event with PM, Stalin targets Centre over federalism
TN asks Centre to withdraw 1974 agreement with Sri Lanka
TN asks Centre to withdraw 1974 agreement with Sri Lanka
Mayank Yadav: India's next pace sensation?
Mayank Yadav: India's next pace sensation?
SC judge explains why she dissented in DeMo verdict
SC judge explains why she dissented in DeMo verdict
Babar returns as Pakistan's white-ball captain
Babar returns as Pakistan's white-ball captain
Finally got justice: Widow of cop killed by Ansari gang
Finally got justice: Widow of cop killed by Ansari gang
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Katchatheevu was geologically linked to Indian land mass'

'Katchatheevu was geologically linked to Indian land mass'

'I thought I would die in Sri Lankan jail'

'I thought I would die in Sri Lankan jail'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances