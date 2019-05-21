News
Rediff.com  » News » Modi, Shah thank Union ministers for 'service to nation'

Modi, Shah thank Union ministers for 'service to nation'

May 21, 2019 20:40 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari during a thanksgiving meeting with the Union council of ministers at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Union ministers from the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as allies at a meeting hosted by party president Amit Shah at its headquarters.

The BJP described the meeting as an occasion to thank ministers for 'their service to the nation' ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election on May 23, following which a new government will assume charge.

 

IMAGE: Modi and BJP president Amit Shah arrive for the meeting. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo
 

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, J P Nadda and Prakash Javadekar were among the key leaders from the BJP at the meeting.

Some ministers from BJP allies, including Ram Vilas Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Akali Dal and Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal, were also present.

IMAGE: Modi is presented a bouquet by Shah on his arrival for the meeting. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

The saffron camp has expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance will emerge victorious, with the exit polls too forecasting a return of the Modi government.

Shah is also hosting a dinner for BJP leaders and allies later in the evening.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
