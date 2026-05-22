Modi sets 2047 deadline, warns ministers against delays

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting with his council of ministers to discuss strategies for boosting 'Ease of Living' and 'Ease of Doing Business' and to set the ambitious target of achieving a developed India by 2047.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi emphasises 'Ease of Living' and 'Ease of Doing Business' as key priorities.

The council of ministers is tasked with furthering reforms to achieve a developed India by 2047.

Modi urges ministers to focus on governance, delivery, and ensuring maximum benefits from welfare programmes.

The Prime Minister stresses the importance of avoiding interference in people's lives and eliminating government work pendency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he had a fruitful meeting with his council of ministers where they exchanged perspectives and best practices to boost 'Ease of Living' and 'Ease of Doing Business'.

Modi said the meeting on Thursday evening also discussed how to further reforms to realise the shared dream of a developed India.

Focus on Governance and Delivery

"Had a fruitful meeting of the Council of Ministers yesterday. We exchanged perspectives and best practices relating to boosting 'Ease of Living, 'Ease of Doing Business' and how to further reforms in order to realise our shared dream of a Viksit Bharat," Modi said in a post on X.

The meeting, which lasted for over four hours, was attended by all cabinet ministers, ministers of state (independent charge), and ministers of state.

This was the first meeting of the council this year.

Targeting a Developed India by 2047

The prime minister had earlier asserted that his government's "Reform Express" has delivered systemic transformation and benefited the citizens in a significant way.

Sources said the prime minister told his council of ministers to set 2047 as the target year to make India a fully developed nation.

He told the ministers that their aim and objective should always be to bring comfort to people's lives and "ease of living".

Maximising Benefits from Welfare Programmes

Modi said that there should not be any interference in the people's lives in any way, the sources said.

The prime minister told the ministers to take all possible steps so that people get maximum benefits from the government welfare programmes, they said.

He said this is the time to look forward, not dwell on what was done in the past.

Modi noted that while the government has been in power since 2014, the focus in 2026 must be on future goals and achievements.

He advised ministers to remain focused on governance and delivery, the sources said.

Eliminating Pendency in Government Work

The prime minister stressed that there should be no pendency in government work.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a presentation on the latest visit of Modi to the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.

A total of nine secretaries gave presentations on the initiatives and performance of their ministries and departments.

Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan gave a presentation on overall government reform initiatives and other people-centric measures. Niti Aayog member Rajiv Gauba also gave a presentation.

The council of ministers meeting comes after the BJP's massive success in the recently held assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam, returning to power in Puducherry again.