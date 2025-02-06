Modi recites Neeraj's poem to counter Kharge in RS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a jibe at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha, and said the poem that he recited to criticise the Bharatiya Janata Party government was written during the reign of Congress.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha replies to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, in New Delhi, February 6, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo/Sansad TV

Modi also read out a poem written by renowned Hindi poet Gopaldas Neeraj, who was also quoted by Kharge, to attack the Congress.

Congress president Kharge, while participating in a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's address, had quoted a poem by Neeraj.

"Jo loot le kahar hi dulhan ki palki, haalat yahi hai aajkal hindustan ki... auro ke ghar ki dhoop use kyo pasand ho, bechi ho jisne roshni apne makan ki (The palanquin bearer is plundering the palanquin of the bride, this is the situation of India today... Those who sell the light of their homes, would not like sunshine on someone else's roof)," Kharge had quoted.

Replying to the debate in the Rajya Sabha, Modi referred to the poem, and said, "He is a senior leader, I respect him. It is not an easy thing to be in public life for so long... Kharge ji was reading poetry, but when was the poem written..."

"He knew when these poems were written. He cannot express his pain in the Congress, so he thought he should speak here," the prime minister said.

"He (Neeraj) wrote this poem during the Congress regime," said Modi, who was greeted with loud cheers by the treasury benches.

Modi referred to a collection of Neeraj's poems named Phir Deep Jalega.

"At a time when the Congress was in power everywhere, a collection of poem - Phir Deep Jalega - was released," the prime minister said.

"He had written - mere desh udas na ho, phir deep jalega, timir dhalega (my country don't be sad, lamps will be lit again, the darkness will fade)," he said.

"Our inspiration Atal Bihari Vajpayee also said, 'Suraj niklega, andhera chhatega, kamal khilega' (the sun will rise, darkness will fade, the lotus would bloom)".

Modi also quoted another poem from Neeraj.

"Hai bahut andhiyara, ab suraj nikalna chahiye, jis tarah bhi ho, ye mausam badalna chahiye (The darkness is intense, the sun should rise... In whatever ways possible, this weather should change)".