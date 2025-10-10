Modi raises concerns with UK PM over Khalistani extremism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed India's concerns to his British counterpart Keir Starmer, over activities of pro-Khalistani extremists in the UK and said action should be taken against those involved in radicalism and violent extremism.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the Global Fintech Fest at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai, October 9, 2025. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Modi raised the issue during his talks with Starmer, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The prime minister had also flagged concerns over the activities of Khalistani elements in the UK during his visit to London in July as well.

"Yes, it is a subject that had come up in the discussions in July. It was flagged again during the discussions held today," Misri said.

"And the prime minister emphasised that radicalism and violent extremism had no space in democratic societies, and in particular should not be allowed to abuse the freedoms provided by democratic societies," he said.

Misri said there was a need to move against these elements "within the legal frameworks" that are available to both sides.

"The prime minister also expressed his deepest sympathies once again and his condolences at the Manchester attack, the attack that took place against a synagogue a few days ago in the UK," Misri said.

India has been flagging its concerns to the UK over the activities of pro-Khalistan elements on British soil.

To a question on anti-immigration protests in the UK that had also targeted Indians, Misri said the matter will have to be handled by British authorities.

"These are issues that have to be addressed by UK authorities. They are a product of the dynamics operating inside the UK, but insofar as the issue of illegal immigration is concerned, it is something that is and has been a subject of discussion between the two countries. It was discussed between the leaders today as well," he said.

The foreign secretary said India does not support illegal immigration and favours cooperation with the UK to tackle the matter.

"At the same time, what we are interested in and keen on is to support legal mobility between the two countries because that is something that brings great return and benefits to communities in both countries," he said.