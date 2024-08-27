News
Modi, Putin 'exchanged perspectives on Russia-Ukraine conflict'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 27, 2024 16:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he shared his "insights" from his recent visit to Ukraine and reiterated India's firm commitment to supporting an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict with Ukraine.

IMAGE: Russia's President Vladimir Putin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak inside an electric car during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence near Moscow, Russia July 8, 2024. Photograph: Sputnik/Sergei Bobylyov/Pool via Reuters

Modi in a post on X said the two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

 

He said, "Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India's firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict."

Modi had on Monday briefed United States President Joe Biden on his visit to Ukraine and conveyed India's full support for the early return of peace to the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
