Modi pushes for open source AI framework at global summit

Modi pushes for open source AI framework at global summit

February 11, 2025 16:51 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a strong case for collective efforts to establish a global framework for artificial intelligence (AI) based on open source which enhances trust, transparency and is free from biases.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the AI Action Summit, Paris, February 11, 2025. Photographs: Screen grab from ANI/X

Co-chairing the AI Action Summit along with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Modi said that AI is changing the polity, economy, security and society, and is writing the code for humanity in this century.

"There is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that uphold our shared values, address risks and build trust," Modi said, adding that governance is not just about managing risks and rivalries but is also about promoting innovations and deploying them for global good.

 

"We must democratise technology and create people-centric applications. We must address concerns related to cyber security, disinformation and deep fakes," the prime minister said.

Stressing on the need to develop quality data sets free from biases, the prime minister said there is a need to develop open-source AI ecosystems that enhance trust and transparency.

He said the technology should be rooted in the local ecosystem for it to be effective and useful.

Modi started his address with an observation on the potential of AI by stating that AI can cut through jargon and summarise medical prescriptions in a language that can be understood easily.

At the same time, he added that one also needs to understand the limitations and biases of AI.

"We must think deeply and discuss openly about innovations and governance. Governance is also about ensuring access to all, especially in the global south. It is where the capabilities are more lacking, be it compute, power, talent, data or the financial resources," Modi said.

The prime minister further said that AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and so much more. It can help create a world in which the journey to sustainable development goals become easier and faster. To do this, we must pool together resources and talent.

Referring to apprehensions about job losses on account of AI, Modi said history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology but its nature changes and new types of jobs are created.

"AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed and being adopted and deployed even faster. There is also a deep inter-dependence across borders. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future," Modi said.

India, he said, leads in AI adoption and techno-legal solutions on data privacy

"We are developing AI applications for public good. India is ready to share its experience and expertise to ensure that the AI future is for good, and for all," Modi said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
