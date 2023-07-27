News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Modi, Modi' vs 'INDIA, INDIA' sloganeering erupts in RS

'Modi, Modi' vs 'INDIA, INDIA' sloganeering erupts in RS

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 27, 2023 15:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A verbal spat broke out between Union minister Piyush Goyal and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha on Thursday over the disruption by the opposition of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement, prompting a brief adjournment of the House.

When the Chair asked Chowdhury to raise a point of order, Goyal stood up and said that he would not allow the Congress leader to speak in protest against the disruption of the external affairs minister's statement earlier in the day on India's foreign engagements since the Budget session.

Jaishankar gave a detailed summary of foreign engagements of the president, vice-president and the prime minister over the last four months amid loud sloganeering by the opposition.

 

Earlier, Jaishankar made a statement on the latest developments related to India's foreign policy, during which the opposition members raised slogans.

At one point, the treasury benches started shouting "Modi, Modi". To counter them, the opposition members shouted "INDIA, INDIA".

Later, when the Jan Vishwas Bill came up for consideration, Goyal took a jibe at opposition members wearing black clothes saying they want to hide their black money and black deeds inside their attire.

Without naming AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha who was photographed with a crow hovering over his head in the Parliament complex on Wednesday, Goyal said that in their black clothes have even attracted a crow.

As the war of words between the government and the opposition continued, the House was adjourned for 20 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm as opposition members continued with their protests on the Manipur issue.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Monsoon Session Be Another Washout?
Will Monsoon Session Be Another Washout?
Oppn bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30
Oppn bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30
'People have become insane. Hatred has taken over'
'People have become insane. Hatred has taken over'
Anarchy In Manipur: Modi Missing Big Picture
Anarchy In Manipur: Modi Missing Big Picture
Asian Games: Chhetri and Co pooled with China, B'desh
Asian Games: Chhetri and Co pooled with China, B'desh
'Dhanush gives you wings to fly'
'Dhanush gives you wings to fly'
Her Highness Aditi Rao Hydari Is Here
Her Highness Aditi Rao Hydari Is Here
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'For the first time we are seeing a PM so indifferent'

'For the first time we are seeing a PM so indifferent'

Manipur issue rocks Parl amid Oppn's all-black protest

Manipur issue rocks Parl amid Oppn's all-black protest

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances