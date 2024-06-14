News
Rediff.com  » News » Modi meets Zelenskyy in Italy, discusses Ukraine war

Modi meets Zelenskyy in Italy, discusses Ukraine war

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 14, 2024 18:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting that India believes in a 'human-centric' approach and that the way to peace is through 'dialogue and diplomacy'.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Italy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. Photograph: Courtesy @PMOIndia on X

Modi met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Italy's Apulia region.

The prime minister described the meeting with the Ukrainian president as 'very productive' and said India is eager to 'further cement' bilateral relations with Ukraine.

'Had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. India is eager to further cement bilateral relations with Ukraine,' Modi said on 'X'.

 

'Regarding the ongoing hostilities, reiterated that India believes in a human-centric approach and believes that the way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy,' he said.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the two leaders reviewed bilateral relationship and exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine.

'Furthering India-Ukraine partnership! PM @narendramodi met President @ZelenskyyUa of Ukraine on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy,' he said on 'X'.

'The leaders reviewed bilateral relationship and exchanged views on situation in Ukraine. PM conveyed that India continues to encourage peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,' he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra were part of Modi's delegation at the talks.

It is learnt that Zelenskyy briefed Modi on various aspects of the conflict.

Modi had met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the previous G7 summit in Hiroshima in May last year as well.

India has been maintaining that the conflict in Ukraine must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

The meeting between Modi and Zelenskyy came ahead of the Swiss Peace Summit.

India on Wednesday said it will participate in the upcoming peace summit on the Ukraine conflict at an "appropriate level".

The Peace Summit will take place at Burgenstock in Lucerne on June 15 and 16.

Switzerland has invited Prime Minister Modi to attend it.

However, it is learnt that a senior diplomat will represent India at the summit.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
