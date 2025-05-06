HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi had intel 3 days before Pahalgam attack, but...: Kharge

Source: PTI
May 06, 2025 15:24 IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cancelled his Kashmir visit after "receiving an intelligence report three days before" the Pahalgam terror attack last month.

Photograph: ANI Photo

He also claimed that the Centre accepted "intelligence failure" in an all-party meeting and said it should be held accountable for "not reinforcing" security arrangements in Kashmir to protect people.

"I got information that three days before the attack, an intelligence report was sent to Modi Ji, and that is why Modi Ji cancelled his visit to Kashmir...When an intelligence report says that it is not proper to visit there for your security, why did you not inform your security, intelligence, local police and border force to protect people? When you got the information, you cancelled your programme but did not send more forces to protect tourists there...", Kharge alleged.

 

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Addressing the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, the Congress chief claimed, "During the all-party meeting, you (PM Modi) admitted that there was an intelligence flaw."

"Shouldn't Centre be accountable for the loss of lives in the Pahalgam attack when it accepted the intelligence failure," he asked.

He announced that the Congress stands behind the Centre for "any action against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack" as the country is "supreme and beyond party, religion and caste".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
