Rediff.com  » News » Modi, Egyptian Prez discuss 'concerns' over Israel-Hamas conflict

Modi, Egyptian Prez discuss 'concerns' over Israel-Hamas conflict

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 29, 2023 10:02 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and exchanged views on the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in West Asia.

After his telephonic conversation with Sisi, Modi said that "we share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives".

In a post on X, Modi said on Sunday, "Yesterday, spoke with President @AlsisiOfficial. Exchanged views on the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in West Asia."

"We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance," he said.

 

A statement issued by the Egyptian side said President El-Sisi received a phone call from Prime Minister Modi and the two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments in the Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip.

They also discussed the gravity of the continuation of the current escalation, given its formidable impact on the lives of civilians and the threat it poses to the security of the entire region, the statement said.

Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said President El-Sisi confirmed that Egypt is pursuing its endeavours to coordinate regional and international efforts to push towards reaching a ceasefire.
The president warned of the grievous humanitarian and security repercussions of a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, the statement said.

He underscored the critical need for unified international action to find a prompt solution at the diplomatic level, which stipulates reinforcing an immediate humanitarian truce that protects the lives of civilians and allows the instantaneous, sustainable and unfettered delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, in accordance with the resolution of the UN General Assembly in this regard, which was adopted on October 27, it said.

President El-Sisi and Prime Minister Modi expressed relief at the outstanding level of the two countries' bilateral relations and strategic partnership, the statement said.

They stressed their determination to continue to lead the two countries' institutions to further strengthen joint cooperation between Egypt and India, the statement issued by the Egyptian side said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
