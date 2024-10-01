News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Modi dials Netanyahu, says no place for terrorism in world

Modi dials Netanyahu, says no place for terrorism in world

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 01, 2024 01:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu about the recent developments in West Asia and asserted that terrorism has no place in our world.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. Photograph: ANI Photo

It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages, Modi said.

 

“Spoke to Prime Minister @netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia. Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages,” Modi said on X.

India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability, Modi said.

While PM Modi did not mention any specific incident, Israeli strikes in Lebanon last week killed seven high-ranking commanders and officials from the Hezbollah militant group, including the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah had been firing rockets and missiles into northern Israel after Hamas' October 7 attack from Gaza into Israel sparked a war there.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Civilian deaths in Israel-Hamas war concerning: India
Civilian deaths in Israel-Hamas war concerning: India
Can Israel's Army Win The War?
Can Israel's Army Win The War?
Hamas War Is An Immediate Setback To India
Hamas War Is An Immediate Setback To India
SC grants protection from arrest to actor Siddique
SC grants protection from arrest to actor Siddique
Army unveils comprehensive roadmap for 2036 Olympics
Army unveils comprehensive roadmap for 2036 Olympics
Sidda's wife returns 14 sites to MUDA after ED action
Sidda's wife returns 14 sites to MUDA after ED action

More like this

UN resolution asks Israel to quit, India abstains

UN resolution asks Israel to quit, India abstains

Clearly unacceptable: India's strong words on Gaza war

Clearly unacceptable: India's strong words on Gaza war

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances