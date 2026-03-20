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Home  » News » PM Modi Extends Congratulations to Thailand's Anutin Charnvirakul

PM Modi Extends Congratulations to Thailand's Anutin Charnvirakul

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 20, 2026 14:29 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Anutin Charnvirakul on his re-election as Thailand's Prime Minister, signalling a commitment to strengthening the India-Thailand strategic partnership and fostering closer ties between the two nations.

Key Points

  • Narendra Modi congratulated Anutin Charnvirakul on his re-election as Prime Minister of Thailand.
  • Modi expressed eagerness to deepen the strategic partnership between India and Thailand.
  • India and Thailand share civilisational heritage, cultural connections, and people-to-people ties.
  • Anutin Charnvirakul secured 293 votes in parliament, exceeding the required majority.
  • The new Thai cabinet is expected to be appointed in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Anutin Charnvirakul on his re-election as the prime minister of Thailand and said he was looking forward to working closely with him to further deepen the multifaceted strategic partnership between the two nations.

Charnvirakul won a vote in parliament on Thursday to remain in office.

 

"Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul on his election as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand. I look forward to working closely with him. Together, we will further deepen the multifaceted India-Thailand Strategic Partnership," Modi said in a post on X.

The PM said India-Thailand ties are rooted in shared civilisational heritage, close cultural connect and vibrant people-to-people ties.

"India and Thailand remain united in our shared aspirations for peace, progress and prosperity for our peoples," Modi said.

Charnvirakul, the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, garnered 293 votes, exceeding the required majority of 498 members who attended the session in the House of Representatives.

He is expected to take office a few days after obtaining a formal appointment from King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the new cabinet is expected to be appointed in the following weeks.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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