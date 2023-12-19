News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi concerned at 'attempts' to justify Parliament breach

Modi concerned at 'attempts' to justify Parliament breach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 19, 2023 12:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at opposition parties over their protests in Parliament and asserted that their conduct will ensure that their numbers go further down in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls while the Bharatiya Janata Party gains in numbers.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing the BJP parliamentary party, Modi also expressed concern at "attempts" to justify Parliament security breach, saying it is as worrisome as the incident itself, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had recently blamed unemployment and price rise for the Parliament breach on December 13, when two protesters jumped into the lower house chamber and opened smoke cans.

 

The prime minister said everyone believing in democracy and democratic values should have collectively condemned what had happened.

"How can a party believing in democratic values overtly or covertly justify it," he said, according to BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Opposition parties are rattled by their rout in the recent assembly polls and disrupting Parliament in frustration, the prime minister said, asking BJP members to maintain restrain and follow democratic norms.

With INDIA bloc parties meeting on Tuesday to formulate their strategy against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi said their goal is throw out his government but his government's goal is to ensure a bright future for the country.

He also advised BJP MPs to visit border villages after the session.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Is The Modi Sarkar Mum On Security Breach?
Why Is The Modi Sarkar Mum On Security Breach?
78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament
78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament
Suspension of MPs not related to Parl breach: Birla
Suspension of MPs not related to Parl breach: Birla
'GT need to need an imposing strike bowler'
'GT need to need an imposing strike bowler'
Gyanvapi: HC permits suits seeking temple restoration
Gyanvapi: HC permits suits seeking temple restoration
Why Is The Modi Sarkar Mum On Security Breach?
Why Is The Modi Sarkar Mum On Security Breach?
Why Business Wants Modi To Return In 2024
Why Business Wants Modi To Return In 2024
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Govt wants to bulldoze bills: Oppn on MP suspensions

Govt wants to bulldoze bills: Oppn on MP suspensions

Parl breach serious issue, avoid squabbling: Modi

Parl breach serious issue, avoid squabbling: Modi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances