Modi Celebrates Diwali On INS Vikrant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept up his tradition of celebrating Diwali with the Indian armed forces.

On Monday, October 20, 2025, the PM spent the Festival of Lights with Indian Navy personnel on board the INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar.

Addressing the "brave" Navy personnel, Modi said he was "fortunate to celebrate the holy festival with them".

IMAGE: 'Witnessed an awe-inspiring Air Power Demo on INS Vikrant, showcasing precision and prowess,' Modi tweeted.

'The take-off and landing of MiG-29 fighters on a short runway, both in daylight and in the dark night, was a breathtaking display of skill, discipline and technological excellence'. Please see, here and below. Photographs: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

IMAGE: 'At the majestic flight deck of INS Vikrant, with the MiG-29 fighters', the PM tweeted. Please see, here and below.

IMAGE: 'People love celebrating Diwali with their families. And so do I, which is why every year I meet our army and security personnel who keep our nation safe. Happy to be among our brave naval personnel on the western seaboard off Goa and Karwar on Indian Naval Ships with INS Vikrant as the flagship.'

IMAGE: 'Bara Khana is an integral part of the armed forces traditions. At INS Vikrant last evening, took part in the Bara Khana with naval personnel.'

IMAGE: 'INS Vikrant is India's pride! This is the largest warship constructed indigenously. I recall the programme in Kochi when it was commissioned . And now, today, I had the opportunity to be here to mark Diwali.'

WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with Indian Navy personnel on INS Vikrant...

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff