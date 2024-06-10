News
Lawyers, MBAs, postgraduates among Modi's new cabinet

Lawyers, MBAs, postgraduates among Modi's new cabinet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: June 10, 2024 10:41 IST
Among the 30 cabinet ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72-member council of ministers, six are lawyers, three are MBA degree holders and 10 post-graduates, making it an eclectic mix of professionals.

IMAGE: Narendra Modi greets the crowd as he arrives to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term during the swearing-in ceremony, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on June 9, 2024. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Prime Minister Modi and Rajnath Singh are among those who possess master's degrees.

As many as six who hold law degrees include cabinet ministers Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhupender Yadav and Kiren Rijiju.

The ministers who are post-graduates are Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Dr Virendra Kumar, Mansukh Mandviya, Hardeep Singh Puri, Annapurna Devi and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Six ministers are graduates -- Manohar Lal, H D Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, Pralhad Joshi and Giriraj Singh.

 

Modi was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a record-equalling third term, heading a 72-member Union Council of Ministers that put emphasis on continuity, youth and experience while also rewarding partners in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

There were 33 first-timers with six from well-known political families.

These included three former chief ministers -- Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Khattar (Haryana) and Kumaraswamy (Karnataka). The new faces also included Suresh Gopi, the actor-turned-politician who scripted history by becoming the BJP's first Lok Sabha MP from Kerala.

The strength of the Modi ministry including the prime minister stood at 72 as against the maximum limit of 81.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Full list: Modi's New Union Council of Ministers
37 ministers don't find a place in Modi 3.0
Modi's new council of ministers 9 short of maximum
Hardik, Bumrah Scale New T20I Landmarks
What Smriti, Anurag said after omission from Modi 3.0
Suhana, Shanaya Make The Ganji Look Super Hot
Despite Losing Murugan Becomes Minister
India Votes 2024

History Unfolds At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Who will replace Nadda as BJP chief?

