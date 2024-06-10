News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi cabinet approves housing scheme outlay in first meet

Modi cabinet approves housing scheme outlay in first meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 10, 2024 19:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Union Cabinet in its first meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday approved government assistance for the construction of three crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs his first Union Cabinet meeting at the start of his third term, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

This was the first meeting of the Union Cabinet of Modi 3.0 government held at the Prime Minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

The meeting was attended by ministers of all allies of the NDA.

 

"It has been decided in the Cabinet meeting today to provide assistance to three crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses to meet the housing requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families," officials said.

The government of India is implementing the PMAY since 2015-16 to provide assistance to eligible rural and urban households for the construction of houses with basic amenities.

Under PMAY, a total of 4.21 crore houses have been completed for the eligible poor families under the housing schemes in the last 10 years.

All the houses constructed under PMAY are provided basic amenities like household toilets, LPG connection, electricity connection and functional household tap connection through convergence with other schemes of the central and state governments.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Modi 3.0: Allies' Pressure Will Differ
Modi 3.0: Allies' Pressure Will Differ
Don't Expect Modi To Change!
Don't Expect Modi To Change!
Modi 3.0: Will It Be An Easy Ride?
Modi 3.0: Will It Be An Easy Ride?
Only one MoS post? Partiality, says Shinde's MP
Only one MoS post? Partiality, says Shinde's MP
Rohit's captaincy was outstanding: Ponting
Rohit's captaincy was outstanding: Ponting
ICC reprimands Wade for dissent against umpires
ICC reprimands Wade for dissent against umpires
Modi's reply to Trudeau a display of strained ties
Modi's reply to Trudeau a display of strained ties
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Can Modi Run A Coalition Government?

Can Modi Run A Coalition Government?

Next NDA Meeting May Propose Bihar Package

Next NDA Meeting May Propose Bihar Package

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances