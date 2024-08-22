News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India ready to...: Modi in Warsaw, ahead of Ukraine visit

India ready to...: Modi in Warsaw, ahead of Ukraine visit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 22, 2024 18:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day ahead of his visit to conflict-torn Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India firmly believes that a solution to any conflict cannot be found on the battlefield and it is ready to extend all possible cooperation for restoration of peace and stability in the region.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint press statement with Poland PM Donald Tusk, in Warsaw on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Modi made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk that saw the elevation of India-Poland ties to the level of strategic partnership.

In the second leg of his two-nation trip, Modi will be in Kyiv for around seven hours.

He will leave for the Ukrainian capital onboard a train this evening and the journey will take around 10 hours.

 

'The conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are matters of deep concern for all of us. It is India's firm belief that a solution to any problem cannot be found on the battlefield,' Modi said in his media statement after talks with Tusk.

'The loss of lives of innocent people in any crisis has become the biggest challenge for the entire humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability,' Modi said.

'For this, India, along with its friendly countries, is ready to provide all possible support,' he said.

Modi arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday, in the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland in nearly half a century.

'Today is a day of special significance in the relations between India and Poland. Today after 45 years an Indian prime minister has visited Poland,' he said.

'This year we are celebrating the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. On this occasion, we have decided to transform the relationship into a strategic partnership,' Modi said.

Modi said India and Poland have been cooperating with each other on the international stage.

'We both agree that reform in the United Nations and other international institutions is the need of the hour to face global challenges,' he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will PM Achieve A Cease Fire In Ukraine?
Will PM Achieve A Cease Fire In Ukraine?
India would do everything to...: Modi tells Zelenskyy
India would do everything to...: Modi tells Zelenskyy
Modi-Putin summit: 'No solution on battlefield'
Modi-Putin summit: 'No solution on battlefield'
Historic milestone: India women to play Test at Lord's
Historic milestone: India women to play Test at Lord's
HC asks X user to apologise to AltNews founder Zubair
HC asks X user to apologise to AltNews founder Zubair
Aman Sehrawat Meets His Favourite Actor!
Aman Sehrawat Meets His Favourite Actor!
Rizwan, Shakeel dominate on Day 2 vs Bangladesh
Rizwan, Shakeel dominate on Day 2 vs Bangladesh

More like this

Ahead of Modi's visit, Indian food popular in Poland

Ahead of Modi's visit, Indian food popular in Poland

Modi pays homage at 'Good Maharaja Square, in Warsaw

Modi pays homage at 'Good Maharaja Square, in Warsaw

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances