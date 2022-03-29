Mock security drill with NSG jawans conducted at RSS HQ

Security personnel, including commandos of the Nagpur Police, National Security Guard and other agencies, conducted a mock drill at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Mahal area of Nagpur in Maharashtra on Monday to check the anti-terror preparedness of the forces, a police official said.

IMAGE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other dignitaries stand during the annual Vijaya Dashami event in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

The official said that more than 300 jawans of various forces, also including the Central Industrial Force, and members of the Quick Response Team, took part in the four-hour drill that started at 8.30 AM.

The drill was assisted by the personnel of local police stations, fire and health departments.

A simulated security scare situation was created wherein four "terrorists" entered the RSS building, the official said late night.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and dog squad were also put in action during the drill, which was supervised by Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar.

"The objective of the mock drill was to review the emergency preparedness plan of the forces and evaluate the implementation of standard operating procedure (SoP)," the official said.

Notably, suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operative Raees Ahmed Sheikh Asadulla Sheikh, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, had made an unsuccessful attempt to carry out reconnaissance of the RSS headquarters in July 2021, police had said in the past.

He had conducted a partial recce of the Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan in the Reshimbaug area of Nagpur and managed to send a video of the Bhavan to his handler in Pakistan, Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar had told reporters.

Sheikh was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police after recovering a grenade from his possession in December 2021.

The Nagpur unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad is investigating the case.