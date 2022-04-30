Mobile internet suspended in Patiala, 3 police officers transferred

The Punjab government on Saturday suspended mobile internet and SMS services, except voice calls, in Patiala district a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march left four people injured.

IMAGE: A policeman standing outside Shri Kali Devi temple in Patiala, April 30, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Punjab govt on Saturday transferred three police officers, including IG-Patiala Range and Patiala SSP, following clashes on Friday, said officials.

Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been appointed as the new IGP of Patiala while Deepak Parik is the new SSP of Patiala. Wazir Singh has been appointed as new SP of Patiala.

The order to suspend the services was issued by the home affairs and justice department and heavy police security was deployed at the site of the clashes outside the Kali Mata temple in Patiala.

"In exercise of power conferred upon me by virtue of temporary suspension of telecom services (public emergency or public safety) rules, 2017, I Anurag Verma, principal secretary, home affairs and justice, do hereby order suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/45/CDMA), all SMS services and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of the district of Patiala from 9:30 am to 6 pm on April 30," the order read.

Meanwhile, situation in Shri Kali Devi temple area remains peaceful in Shri Kali Devi temple area, said local people.

The situation is peaceful and under control. We have appealed to the public to maintain peace. We are negotiating with them to control it (on a demonstration by a Hindu organisation). Cross FIRs filed, the law will take to task the accused," said IG Patiala Rakesh Agarwal.

"Peace and calm should be maintained. The situation is under control. Mobile internet services are temporarily suspended today to stop rumor-mongering. FIRs filed in three instances. On the basis of evidence gathered from video footage action will be taken," said Patiala deputy commissioner.

Four people were injured as the two groups clashed and hurled stones at each other on Friday and the police fired in the air to bring the situation under control.