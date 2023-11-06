News
Mobile internet ban in Manipur extended till Nov 8

Mobile internet ban in Manipur extended till Nov 8

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 06, 2023 11:00 IST
The Manipur government has extended the mobile internet ban in the state till November 8, officials said.

IMAGE: Joint Delhi Tribal Student's Forum members stage a protest against the violence in Manipur, at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Barring a few days in September, mobile internet has remained banned in Manipur since May 3 when ethnic clashes broke out, they said.

The latest move comes after a mob had on Wednesday attacked a camp of 1 Manipur Rifles here to loot its armoury, prompting security personnel to fire several rounds in the air.

 

The internet ban was extended following "apprehensions that anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speeches and hate video messages, inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state".

An order issued by Commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh, acknowledged the existence of "elements of imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public-private property... as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours which might be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media... in the context of the recent incidents of violence in some parts of the state".

Tension had been brewing in the state capital after an SDPO was shot dead by tribal militants at Moreh town on Tuesday.

The order said the state government would "go for opening of mobile towers on trial basis in those district headquarters which had not been affected by violence".

"The same, if found feasible, shall be replicated to other areas where the law and order situation has improved," it said.

The ethnic strife in the northeastern state has affected 10 districts.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
