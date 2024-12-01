News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Mobile internet ban extended in 9 Manipur districts

Mobile internet ban extended in 9 Manipur districts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 01, 2024 20:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Manipur government on Sunday extended the suspension of mobile internet for two days in nine districts of the state till December 3.

IMAGE: Army personnel block the road with barb wires as they try to stop protestors marching towards army camp demanding the release of Kamal Babu, who has been allegedly missing from the army camp, in Kangpokpi on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

An order issued by the Home Department said the suspension was extended in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl and Jiribam.

'The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its correlation with the general operation of internet services has decided to continue suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services including VSATs and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, Pherzawl and Jiribam of Manipur till 5.15 pm of December 3, in public interest,' the order said.

 

Internet services have been temporarily suspended since November 16 after violence broke out in the state following the recovery of dead bodies of three women and three children in Jiri and Barak rivers in Manipur and Assam respectively.

The Manipur government had conditionally lifted the suspension on broadband services (ILL and FTTH) on November 19, considering the hardships faced by common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices.

The order had, however, stated that subscribers should not accept any connection other than the one allowed, and no wifi or hotspots should be allowed.

The violence escalated in Manipur after three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam district, following a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants that resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11.

Bodies of those six were later found.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Manipur Govt Wants AFSPA In Kuki Areas, But Not..'
'Manipur Govt Wants AFSPA In Kuki Areas, But Not..'
'Violence won't end till people say let's stop it'
'Violence won't end till people say let's stop it'
'Future Of Manipur Is Totally Dark'
'Future Of Manipur Is Totally Dark'
'Atal ji picked my call but Sonia kept me waiting'
'Atal ji picked my call but Sonia kept me waiting'
'Being 29 is an advantage'
'Being 29 is an advantage'
Cyclone Fengal causes unprecedented rainfall in Pondy
Cyclone Fengal causes unprecedented rainfall in Pondy
Chess C'ship: Gukesh and Ding Liren battle to a draw
Chess C'ship: Gukesh and Ding Liren battle to a draw
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Manipur: 'Wounds Will Take Time To Heal'
Manipur: 'Wounds Will Take Time To Heal'
'Supreme Court Should Remove Biren Singh'
'Supreme Court Should Remove Biren Singh'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances